Devils' Brian Boyle: Unable to practice with team
Boyle (illness) has not been cleared to practice with the team, all but ruling him out for Opening Night against the Avalanche, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Boyle will be reevaluated Tuesday and could resume practicing if given the greenlight. The center has been skating on his own, which should help limit the number of games he misses as he works his way back into game readiness.
