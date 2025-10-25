Brown scored an empty-net goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Brown is bringing depth scoring and defensive acumen in a third-line role for the Devils. The 31-year-old is up to four goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, nine blocked shots and four hits through eight contests. While he's not seeing power-play time, the Devils have a deep enough offense to make Brown a viable option for fantasy managers in deep formats.