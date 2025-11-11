Brown (upper body) didn't travel with the Devils for the team's upcoming five-game road trip, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Brown is unlikely to be available to play against Chicago on Wednesday and versus Washington on Saturday. However, the team intends to practice in New Jersey next week, which could open the door for Brown to join his teammates on the ice and return to action before the five-game trip is over. He has accounted for five goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and six hits across 11 appearances this season.