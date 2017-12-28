Prout was waived by the Devils on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Prout hasn't played since Nov. 3 -- that's a span of 24 games mind you, so there was no sense in keeping him toiling in the press box with the parent club. Provided he clears waivers, the Canadian defenseman will likely head to AHL Binghamton, which is the top minor-league affiliate of the Devils.