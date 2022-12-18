Severson won't play Saturday against Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
It is believed that Severson will be a healthy scratch in the contest. He has registered six points, 32 shots on goal, 31 blocks and 15 hits in 30 games this season. Kevin Bahl will be in the lineup instead.
