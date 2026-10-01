Head coach Rick Bowness said Thursday that Severson (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Severson had already been ruled out for the Blue Jackets' first two regular-season games, and he was placed on non-roster injured reserve Thursday. Given his initial return timetable, the earliest the 32-year-old would be able to return would be Oct. 9 against Pittsburgh, but Thursday's update suggests that the Blue Jackets aren't yet certain about when Severson could be back in action. Severson recorded eight goals, 24 assists, 86 blocked shots, 45 PIM and 39 hits while averaging 21:04 of ice time across 71 regular-season appearances last year.