Severson scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

Severson missed two games while finishing up his recovery from shoulder surgery he underwent in April. The defenseman was immediately played on the top pairing alongside Zach Werenski, and that ended up being a good move. Severson had 32 points over 71 regular-season outings in 2025-26, so there's some offense in his game, especially if he stays in a top-four role. Keep him in mind for defensive depth in fantasy.