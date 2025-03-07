Cholowski was traded to the Devils from the Islanders on Friday in exchange for Adam Beckman.
Cholowski has made 33 appearances for the Islanders this season, logging three goals, seven assists, 30 blocked shots and 10 PIM while averaging 12:48 of ice time. However, he's been in the AHL since Feb. 20 and could remain in the minors following Friday's trade.
