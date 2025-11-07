Hamilton (undisclosed) is still undergoing evaluation by the team and is questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton was forced to exit Thursday's clash with the Habs after logging just 10:09 of ice time, well below his 20:59 season average. If the veteran blueliner does miss any games, it would likely mean more minutes for Luke Hughes, while Colton White would be the top candidate to come into the lineup.