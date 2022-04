Zetterlund (illness) was back at practice Monday and should be ready to play versus the Senators on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Zetterlund is pointless in his last five appearances during which he recorded 12 shots, five hits and two blocks. Looking beyond the 2021-22 campaign, the 22-year-old winger should be in the mix for a permanent spot on the 23-man roster next year and is capable of offering solid mid-range fantasy value.