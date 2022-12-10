Hughes scored a goal and drew an assist during Friday's 6-4 loss to the visiting Islanders.
Hughes, who has six goals in six games, extended his point-scoring streak to seven outings. The Devils' leading scorer with 14 goals and 19 assists, Hughes capped Friday's scoring at 13:39 of the third period. The 2019 first-overall draft pick remained on the ice for more than a five-minute shift as the Devils played with an empty net for the final 7:33. During the extended shift, Hughes blocked two empty-net shot attempts. In 27 outings, Hughes has collected a team-high 12 multi-point games.
