Hughes logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hughes has gone a season-high four games without a goal, but he has a pair of two-assist outings in that span. He set up third-period tallies by Dawson Mercer and Simon Nemec to help the Devils erase a pair of deficits before they ultimately got the win in the extra session. For the season, Hughes is up to 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) with 69 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 17 appearances. He's looking to exceed a point-per-game pace for the fifth straight year, and he's on the right track for that as long as injuries don't derail his campaign.