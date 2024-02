Hughes scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Hughes struck on an end-to-end rush in the second period. After going scoreless in his first two games back from an upper-body injury, Hughes has three points over his last two outings. The 22-year-old superstar has 17 goals, 48 points, 162 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 36 contests overall as one of the Devils' most productive scorers.