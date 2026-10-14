Hughes scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Red Wings.

Hughes also put a game-high eight shots on net and came away with a plus-2 rating. The star center had a hand in second-period tallies by Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt before Bratt returned the favor in extra time, springing Hughes for a breakaway on John Gibson that resulted in the GWG. Hughes has points in four straight games, and through six contests to begin the season he's racked up two goals and eight points, with four of his six helpers coming on the power play.