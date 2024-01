Hughes (upper body) is still regarded as week-to-week, coach Lindy Ruff told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Hughes hasn't played since Jan. 5. He has 15 goals and 45 points in 32 outings in 2023-24. When Hughes is able to return, he should regain his spot as part of the Devils' top line and first power-play unit. Until he's back, Michael McLeod is projected to continue to serve in a top-six capacity.