Hughes scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

Hughes missed 18 contests after undergoing finger surgery for an incident that occurred during a team dinner. The 24-year-old was initially projected to miss eight weeks, but he was out for just over five weeks from the time of the injury. Hughes should be immediately activated in fantasy, as he'll provide a massive boost to the Devils' offense. He has 11 goals, 21 points, 71 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 18 appearances this season, though due to the time he's already missed, he'll fall short of 70 games played for the third year in a row.