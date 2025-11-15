Hughes is expected to miss about eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his finger, the team announced Saturday.

Hughes will be evaluated after the six-week mark. He has amassed 10 goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net and 10 blocked shots over 17 appearances this campaign. After being limited to 62 outings in each of the last two regular seasons, the 24-year-old forward is poised for another lengthy absence. Nico Hischier will likely receive an increased role while Hughes is unavailable.