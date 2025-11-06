Markstrom will defend the home net versus Montreal on Thursday, according to Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

Markstrom had a tough first four games of the season, going 2-2-0 with a 5.13 GAA and an .830 save percentage. But the 35-year-old netminder was outstanding Saturday in Los Angeles, stopping 43 shots in a 4-1 victory. The Canadiens are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.69 goals per game.