Markstrom saved 32 of 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

After he conceded five goals in his most recent outing, Markstrom bounced back Monday with a strong win. He made multiple highlight-reel saves down the stretch, including when he stacked the pads and threw his right leg in the air to make a crucial save. With the win, the 35-year-old netminder is up to a 6-3-1 record with a 3.74 GAA and an .871 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Monday's outing was a step in the right direction for Markstrom, who now has four wins in his last six games. While he's back on track to reach the 20-win mark for the ninth consecutive season, the 2025-26 campaign could be a year of regression if he can't start keeping the puck out of his own net more than three times per game -- he's now allowed at least three goals in eight of his 10 appearances this year. His next chance to guard the crease is Wednesday against St. Louis.