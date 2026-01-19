Markstrom is slated to start on the road against Calgary on Monday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom will attempt to get back into the win column after stopping 31 of 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to Carolina on Saturday. He's 12-11-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 25 outings in 2025-26. The Flames are 21-23-4 this season, but they have won three of their past four games while outscoring the competition 12-9 over that stretch.