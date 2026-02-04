Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Gets no help in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He was locked in a goaltending duel with Elvis Merzlikins through two periods, but Markstrom saw his shutout slip away when Dante Fabbro snuck a shot through traffic early in the final frame. Markstrom has found his feet since a nine-goal disaster against the Islanders on Jan. 6, and over his last eight starts he's gone 5-3-0 with a 2.49 GAA and .897 save percentage.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Solid effort in OT win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to face Nashville•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Seattle•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Allows four goals in win•