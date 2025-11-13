Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Gets overtime win Wednesday
Markstrom allowed three goals on 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Markstrom still had a mediocre outing under a light workload for his third straight game, but this was enough to get the win with the help of Simon Nemec's hat trick. The 35-year-old Markstrom has gone 3-1-0 with 10 goals allowed over his last four games. For the year, he's 5-2-1 with a 3.67 GAA and an .870 save percentage across eight appearances. The Devils' next game is on the road versus the Capitals on Saturday.
