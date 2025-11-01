Markstrom signed a two-year, $12 million contract extension with the Devils on Friday.

Markstrom will pull in the same salary as he has had since the 2020-21 campaign on this new deal. The 35-year-old netminder will also continue to share the crease with Jake Allen for the next two seasons. Markstrom is off to a rough start in 2025-26, going 2-2-0 with a 5.13 GAA and an .830 save percentage over four appearances. However, he's an experienced starter and should get himself on track eventually.