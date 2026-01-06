Markstrom will patrol the road blue paint against the Islanders on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom and Jake Allen have split the crease evenly lately, with both netminders getting six starts in the last 12 games. That workload share has seemingly benefited Markstrom, as he's registered a .914 save percentage and a 2.39 GAA but has a 2-3-0 record during that span, a result of the Devils not providing him with much offensive support in those losses. The Swedish netminder is 8-7-3 against the Islanders across 18 career appearances, including two losses this season (0-1-1).