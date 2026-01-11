Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Set to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom is expected to guard the road goal against Minnesota on Monday, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.
Markstrom will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen plays in Sunday's road matchup against Winnipeg. The 35-year-old Markstrom surrendered nine goals on only 24 shots in Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Islanders. He has a 10-10-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Minnesota is tied for 16th in the league with 3.11 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
