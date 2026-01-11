Markstrom is expected to guard the road goal against Minnesota on Monday, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

Markstrom will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen plays in Sunday's road matchup against Winnipeg. The 35-year-old Markstrom surrendered nine goals on only 24 shots in Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Islanders. He has a 10-10-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Minnesota is tied for 16th in the league with 3.11 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.