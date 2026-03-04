Markstrom will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom was in goal for the Devils' 5-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday. That light workload will allow him to go again a day later. The Maple Leafs are sitting out three regulars for trade protection, so he'll draw a struggling team with a diminished lineup in this matchup, which could help Markstrom in his pursuit of a three-game winning streak for the first time all season.