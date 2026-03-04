default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Markstrom will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom was in goal for the Devils' 5-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday. That light workload will allow him to go again a day later. The Maple Leafs are sitting out three regulars for trade protection, so he'll draw a struggling team with a diminished lineup in this matchup, which could help Markstrom in his pursuit of a three-game winning streak for the first time all season.

More News