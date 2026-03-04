Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Starting again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom was in goal for the Devils' 5-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday. That light workload will allow him to go again a day later. The Maple Leafs are sitting out three regulars for trade protection, so he'll draw a struggling team with a diminished lineup in this matchup, which could help Markstrom in his pursuit of a three-game winning streak for the first time all season.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Second straight win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes versus Cats•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Sharp in St. Louis•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to face St. Louis•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Flops against Penguins•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to face Pittsburgh•