Markstrom stopped 43 of 44 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Markstrom faced 40-plus shots for the second game in a row, but he came away with a much better result this time after allowing eight goals in his previous outing. He limited the Kings to an Andrei Kuzmenko goal midway through the third period. Markstrom improved to 3-2-0 with a 4.17 GAA and an .875 save percentage over five outings this season. The Devils signed the Swedish netminder to a two-year extension on Friday, so they clearly believe he can get back on track and be a part of their success in the near future. Fantasy managers should do the same -- he's an effective starter when he's at his best, though he may have his workload managed to avoid further injuries. Look for Jake Allen to get the nod Sunday in Anaheim.