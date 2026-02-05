Allen will defend the home crease against the Islanders on Thursday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Allen has struggled since the beginning of the calendar year, going 1-5-0 with a 3.25 GAA and .883 save percentage over his last six starts. He'll have a favorable matchup in the Devils' final game before the Olympic break, as the Islanders are scoring 2.84 goals per game this year, which is tied for the eighth-worst mark in the league.