Devils' Jake Allen: Drawing start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen will defend the home crease against the Islanders on Thursday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.
Allen has struggled since the beginning of the calendar year, going 1-5-0 with a 3.25 GAA and .883 save percentage over his last six starts. He'll have a favorable matchup in the Devils' final game before the Olympic break, as the Islanders are scoring 2.84 goals per game this year, which is tied for the eighth-worst mark in the league.