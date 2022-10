Bratt was credited with an assist during a 1-0 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.

Bratt, who entered Friday with three goals during his past two outings, extended another scoring streak. By helping Jack Hughes convert the game's lone goal on the power play, Bratt, who added three shots, has collected at least one helper in eight-straight outings. The 24-year-old left winger owns the NHL's longest point streak this season.