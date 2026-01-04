Bratt scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

The 27-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period, grabbing a loose puck behind the net and banking it in off Barrett Hayton's skate, before Bratt helped set up a Nico Hischier tally late in the second frame. Bratt has two multi-point performances in the last eight games but was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other six, and on the season he's produced nine goals and 33 points in 41 contests.