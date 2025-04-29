Siegenthaler will be a game-time decision due to an undisclosed injury ahead of Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Siegenthaler is just two games back from a lower-body injury that cost him nearly three months of the season, so it could certainly be related to his recovery from that problem. In those two appearances, the 27-year-old defenseman averaged 23:32 of ice time while generating seven hits, six blocks and one shot. With Brett Pesce (undisclosed) also a game-time call, the Devils could be playing extremely short on the blue line.