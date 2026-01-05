Siegenthaler notched an assist in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Siegenthaler has two helpers over his last three games. Prior to that, he had gone 27 contests without a point despite occupying a steady top-four role for the Devils this season. He's more of a shutdown blueliner, so a long drought isn't too surprising. The 28-year-old is now at four assists, 36 shots on net, 61 hits, 70 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 42 appearances.