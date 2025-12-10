Siegenthaler's point drought is up to 18 games after he was held scoreless with three hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Siegenthaler is primarily a shutdown defenseman, so the lack of offense isn't too surprising, though he's usually able to chip in a little more than he has this year. He's at just two assists with 23 shots on net, 25 PIM, 44 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 30 appearances. He's failed to reach 10 points in each of the last two campaigns, and it's not looking good for him to reverse that trend in 2025-26.