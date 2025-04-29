Siegenthaler (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Hurricanes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Siegenthaler is still not 100 percent after missing time with a long-term lower-body injury, but he appears to be good enough to play. He entered Tuesday as a game-time decision. Siegenthaler warmed up in a second-pairing role and will be tasked with tough defensive minutes.