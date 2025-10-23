Siegenthaler recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The helper was Siegenthaler's first point in seven games this season. He's occupied a top-four role while serving as a shutdown defenseman, which is his typical usage. The 28-year-old has added 12 blocks, four hits, four shots on goal, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating this season. He's fallen short of 60 games played and 10 points in each of the last two regular seasons, so there's not much fantasy upside in his playing style.