Evangelista is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Senators due to an illness, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said after Monday's morning skate that he's optimistic that Evangelista will be able to suit up against Ottawa, but the Devils will still wait to see how he feels in the hours leading up to puck drop. Across his first four starts of the regular season, Evangelista has recorded two goals, an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a hit while averaging 18:35 of ice time.