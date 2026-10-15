Evangelista (illness) will not play in Thursday's home clash against the Rangers, per Kristy Flannery.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe shared that Evangelista hasn't been able to shake off a fever, which will keep him sidelined for his second consecutive contest. Prior to the illness, the 24-year-old winger posted two goals, three points, 12 shots on net and four blocked shots across five appearances. If he's able to get back to full health prior to Saturday's road contest against the Capitals, he'll have a chance to rejoin the team's top six.