Glendening notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Glendening ended a 28-game point drought by setting up another struggling player, Dougie Hamilton, for a second-period goal. Playing on the fourth line has done nothing to help Glendening's offense -- he has just four assists over 41 appearances this season. He's added 22 shots on net, 57 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. The 36-year-old's defensive nature and limited usage makes him a non-factor in fantasy.