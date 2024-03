Hughes logged a pair of power-play assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Hughes earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 29. The 20-year-old defenseman has been a fine fantasy option so far with 31 points (16 on the power play), 91 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 60 appearances on the year. Hughes continues to see top-four minutes and ample power-play time, so he should be at least somewhat consistent on offense.