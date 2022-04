McLeod posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

McLeod has picked up three assists in his last two games. He set up a Nathan Bastian tally in Monday's upset win. McLeod has been solid as the Devils' fourth-line center with 19 points, 76 shots on net, 132 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 71 appearances.