Wood scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old has been one of the bright spots in New Jersey's hot start to the season, lighting the lamp in all three games so far and recording four points in total. Wood has also been skating on the top power-play unit, and while Tuesday's tally was the first time he cashed in on that opportunity, more ice time with the likes of Jack Hughes can only boost his fantasy value.