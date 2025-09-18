Hischier (lower body) participated in Thursday's training camp session, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hischier was injured at the 2025 IIHF World Championship but seems no worse for wear as NHL training camps kick off. Despite playing in just 75 regular-season contests last year, the 26-year-old center still managed to set a new career best in goals (35) and power-play points (29). He'll look to once again push for the 40-goal threshold this year while offering top-end fantasy value.