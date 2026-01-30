Hischier scored the game-winning goal and fired seven shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville.

Hischier played the hero in Thursday's contest when he skated the puck coast-to-coast before firing a slapshot from the left wing that ended up top shelf to give New Jersey the overtime win. With Thursday's game-winning tally, he is up to 18 goals, 41 points, 141 shots on net, 41 hits and 46 blocks across 54 games this season. After hitting a wall offensively in early December, the 27-year-old center has been a frequent goal scorer with eight goals, 11 points and 43 shots on net over the last 15 games. He should continue to shine in fantasy and play a strong two-way role for a New Jersey team that sits just seven points out of a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.