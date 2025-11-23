Hischier scored two goals, dished out a power-play assist, fired five shots on target and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Hischier once again carried a heavy workload in Saturday's contest and did his best to keep New Jersey in the contest with two straight goals across the end of the second period into the middle of the third. He also picked up a power-play assist on Timo Meier's power-play tally early in the first period. With the trio of points, Hischier is up to six goals, 10 assists, 48 shots on net and 23 blocks through 21 games this season. After a rocky start to the season offensively, Hischier has found his stride and has been a leader up the center of the ice for New Jersey. With Jack Hughes (finger) potentially sidelined into January, Hischier will likely continue to lead all forwards in ice time, which should help raise his point totals and make him a strong option in most fantasy formats.