Hischier (undisclosed) won't play against Philadelphia on Monday.

Hischier will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. He has accumulated 24 goals, 43 points, 141 shots on net and 46 blocked shots through 51 appearances this season. Dawson Mercer will center the second line in Monday's matchup due to Hischier's absence.