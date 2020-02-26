Devils' Nikita Gusev: On roll right now
Gusev scored his 11th goal of the season, on the power play, and added a power-play assist to finish Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit with two points.
New Jersey's win over the Red Wings was Gusev's third multi-point game in a row and pushed the forward's season point total up to 39, in 59 games. A third of the rookie's points this year have come with the man advantage, meaning Gusev will likely see plenty of power-play opportunities in the future, something his fantasy owners will certainly approve of.
