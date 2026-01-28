Cotter's point drought reached 18 games in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Cotter hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in January, coming up empty in 10 games since he was scratched three times to begin the month. The 26-year-old forward is confined to a fourth-line role for now, and with Maxim Tsyplakov getting acquired in a trade with the Islanders on Tuesday, Cotter's playing time could decrease. For the season, Cotter has just 10 points, 44 shots on net, 131 hits and a minus-13 rating over 50 appearances.