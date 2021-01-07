Vatanen signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Devils on Thursday.

Vatanen remained a free agent far longer than expected, and ultimately decided to return to the team he's spent the past two seasons with for the 2020-21 campaign. The 29-year-old blueliner picked up 23 points, 10 of which came on the power play, in 47 games with New Jersey last season, but he may have to settle for a bottom-four role at even strength this year, and he may have a less significant role with the man advantage, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his offensive production decline.