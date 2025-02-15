Casey missed nearly two months for AHL Utica due to a wrist injury, Ben Birnell of The Daily Sentinel reports.

Casey has been superb when healthy, earning 15 points over his first 19 AHL games with the Comets. The 21-year-old actually made his NHL debut before his first AHL game, filling in with the Devils when the team was thin on defense early in the campaign. There's been no room in the NHL since late October, and while Casey missed time with an injury, his development remains strong. The Devils have four blueliners under contract for two more years after this season, but if they don't re-sign Johnny Kovacevic, Casey could have a clearer path to the NHL in 2025-26. With his offense developing well, any refinement in his game in the AHL is likely to be on the defensive side of things.