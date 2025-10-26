Nemec had three assists, two shots on goal, five blocks and a plus-2 rating during his 23:35 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win against the Avalanche.

Nemec had one of the finest games of his young career Sunday, picking up three assists and finishing with a game-high plus-2 rating. It's a new single-game career high in points and the fourth multi-point outing of the 21-year-old's career. In totality, the defenseman has seven assists and a plus-1 rating through nine games on the year, really seeming to be finding his footing in his third professional campaign.